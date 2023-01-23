Support, fellowship and tools for a healthier lifestyle are just a little of what the Athens Chapter 1579 of Taking Off Pounds Sensibly has been providing for decades.
They are an encouragement support group with various plans to encourage healthy eating and weight loss with a mission to help and support their members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly.
This group of ladies meets at 8:30 a.m. every Wednesday at the First Church of Nazarene, Athens. There are many of them who have been keeping pounds off sensibly for a long time and are considered part of the KOPS group which are the group's encouragers. Two ladies have been KOPS for 15 years, another for 7, and recently a few more have crossed over.
TOPS is celebrating its 75th year nationally, and Athens Chapter 1579 has been meeting for almost 35 years, first at the hospital, then at St. Stephen’s, and now at the First Church.
Each TOPS membership of $49 per year plus local dues includes weight-loss support with freedom in a meal plan that works for the participant and the support to help stick to it. They allow choices to help anyone to be healthy at any size.
TOPS does have two local chapters, but they also have thousands of locations across the United States and Canada, as well as an online program.
Every meeting starts with a private weigh-in, which is their gift of accountability, then there is a meeting in which members share challenges and successes if they would like. There is also a program that covers health and wellness at the meeting. However, each chapter is a little different, reflecting the needs and preferences of its members.
Each membership also includes a step-by-step guide to healthy living and 6 TOPS News magazines each year with encouragement, recipes, and mental and physical tips. There are also member-only resources which include healthy eating tips, recipes, and fitness guides.
The Athens group, which currently consists of a core group of around 10 ladies, hosts contests that encourage each other, and right now they have a goal to lose a collective 100 pounds. Once they achieve this goal, a girls trip will be planned to celebrate.
The other Athens group, Chapter 1990, meets at Sand Springs Church on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Athens Chapter 1579, which meets at 509 Robbins Road, invites you to join them any Wednesday morning.
For more information, contact Beverly Huckabee at txacbh6805@gmail.com or 903-681-4555.
