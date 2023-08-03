By Jennifer Browning
The Vibe & Venue, a family owned and operated venue that is hoping to become a top source of fun and entertainment in Athens, is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, August 5.
The Vibe, who think of themselves as “experts in fun” have decided to offer those who enter their facility a chance to “unleash their inner-child and become a less-stressed adult.” They want you to do this by throwing axes, smashing things, and throwing darts.
They recommend booking axe lanes and smash rooms as soon as possible for Aug. 5, as spots may fill up fast. The Grand Opening day will also have live music by Duffy Douglas Music Group and Casey’s BBQ and Southern Treats food trucks.
The multiple ways to relieve stress can start out in the “Rage Room” - otherwise known as a Smash Room. The newer craze can be beneficial for mental health by letting out emotions in a safe place, releasing anger, and relieving stress, while having fun smashing and breaking things with items like a hammer, bat, and crow bar or even throwing these at the wall.
The Vibe says that although axe throwing seems intimidating and looks a little strange, anyone can learn how to throw an axe and make it stick and it is relatively easy to learn. The sport also relies more on form and not strength. They claim on their website that most people who come in have never thrown before but are hitting bullseyes by the time they leave.
They also have six foot lanes for more private experience while playing darts.
The Vibe has a goal of creating a space that is more than a destination and is an experience for all to enjoy.
The Vibe is located at 1423 Airport Road in Athens and can be reached at www.thevibevenue.com and 903-910-6765.
