The Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation will host its 15th annual Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show starting at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Pinnacle Club, Cedar Creek Lake.
This year you will really Feel the Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake as there are currently three active duty US Air Force demo teams scheduled to fly including a C-17, an A-10 “Warthog” and an F-16 Fighter Jet (provided the current Department of Defense Travel Ban is not extended past June 30 due to Covid -19). Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show is the largest of three fundraisers hosted by the CCVF and proceeds go to assist East Texas veterans.
CCVF is making a difference in the lives of veterans, donating almost $300,000 to veterans’ charities since its inception. Many people enjoy the airshow each year not realizing that the purpose is to raise money for East Texas Veterans. This year, please go to www.ccveteransfoundation.org to make even a small donation to help us make a difference.
In addition to the military aircraft, Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show will include 29 additional Warbirds including two MiG-17 jets, the B-17 Texas Raiders Flying Fortress, the Marine Corp B-25 gun ship Devil Dog, the only SB2C “Helldiver” dive bomber in the world, the 1954 Grumman Albatross ZEUS and many others. This year’s show will be capped off with the one and only Randy Ball flying his MiG 17, with full afterburner at twilight, and a night light show by the infamous Matt Younkin performing his aerobatic flight routine in his Beech 18. Go to B17TexasRaiders.org if you are looking to buy a flight on selected warbirds over the July 4th weekend.
Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Airshow, complete with commentary on the background and history of the planes, will be broadcast live on KCKL radio at Cedar Creek Lake on July 4. It will be one the most impressive shows CCVF has ever presented in hopes of generating donations from ALL spectators watching. CCVF’s mission is to provide the funds to make significant differences in the lives of active duty, veterans, retired veterans and their families. Just remember, the show and individual performers are subject to change due to unforeseen weather, mechanical issues and governmental regulations. Keep up with the schedule of aircraft and events by visiting www.ccveteransfoundation.org often.
Cedar Creek Lake area Brookshire’s Grocery stores (Athens, Kaufman, Mabank, Malakoff and Seven Points) will once again be offering a $5 coupon per customer, for a future shopping experience totaling $35 or more, in return for your $5 donation in support of CCVF. Additional details are available at the 5 participating Brookshires and CCVF is most grateful to Brookshire’s for their continued support of Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake Air Show. A special thanks to Blue Heron Properties and Amber DiLane Homes (for sponsoring the Albatross which is always a crowd favorite), COBRA Administrators, Sewell Infiniti and Waterski America (dealer for Malibu/Axis Boats) and for their support of CCVF. Check out CCVF’s website to learn more about each of our community partners, sponsors and all the other amazing donors who are make TOCCL possible each year.
——————
About CCVF: Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation mission is to “honor the courageous men and women who have served to protect our freedoms by providing financial support for those agencies responsible for their care and nurture. Our core focus is assisting the wounded, injured and disabled - both Active Duty and Veterans, within the Northeast Texas Region”. The principal fundraising activities for CCVF are the Thunder Over Cedar Creek Lake airshow, CCVF Fishing Tournament (October 10, 2020) and the CCVF annual golf classic (October 26, 2020). CCVF is a non-profit 501(C)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible. CCVF donates all net proceeds from its fundraising events to veterans assisted by CampV, Tyler TX, Fisher House and Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. To learn more about CCVF and to donate to CCVF, please go to www.ccveteransfoundation.org. CCVF is operated through an all-volunteer group of directors and officers and all net proceeds from the fundraisers are distributed to its supported charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.