Malakoff Culinary Arts Teacher Mandy Hancock said loves her job, and to do that you’ve got to love kids.
Hancock told the Athens Kiwanis Club members at Tilo’s Tuesday that she is involved in a program called Building Better Kids. Now in it’s third year, the main focus is seeing the students have enough to eat in days the are away from the campus.
“We were realizing that our local food pantries were sending food to elementary and middle school kids in brown bags for the weekend,” Hancock said. “I’m glad they do that, but when they got to the high school, the kids didn’t get brown bags anymore.”
Hancock said the help of some businesses, they’re now sending back packs home with high school students who need an assist with food.
High school kids want to fit in and are reluctant to tell anyone they don’t have enough food at home, but there are signs that tip the teachers off that home life isn’t ideal.
Sometimes poor choices by parents has caused the families’ hardships. Sometimes, it’s just circumstances. Either way, the students need proper nutrition to be at their best in class.
“They can’t learn when their tummy’s grumbling. Yes, I teach, but God sent me to love on those kids first and teach them second,” Hancock said.
This Friday, the high school kids they serve will get a few dollars to buy things for Christmas.
“The first year we did it, I thought they’d go crazy and want to buy things for themselves, but they are so giving and want to do for somebody else,” she said.
The Kiwanis club presented a check to help with the program and also took up a collection. You can find out more about Building Better Kids on their Facebook page. They can be contacted at bbkmalakoff@gmail.com
