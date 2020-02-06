The Methodist Men Chili Cook-off is just days away and more than 10 contestants have signed up to demonstrate their skill.
The event starts at 5 p.m. in the Activity Building of the First United Methodist Church. Interesting things are coming in for the live and silent auctions as well.
"This year, we have 186 items valued at over $13,000," Bud Hicks said. "They're valued at $10 to $400."
Those who like to dine out will be interested in the selection of 40 restaurants that have submitted for the auctions. Also included in the variety of things for sale are pieces of art and a stylish kitchen faucet.
"There's sure to be something you just can't live without," Hicks said.
Of course, the main event is to find out who cooks the best chili. Then comes the eating. There'll be about 25 flavors to sample.
With all of the chili to try and food items up for auction, there'll be a chance to eat some on the spot. Cutlery will be available.
Four judges will pick all of the winners except for the People's Choice Champion, which last year went to Buzzard's Breath Chili, entered by Athens Christian Preparatory Academy. The people’s choice champion winner is selected by people putting money into the pot of their favorite chili or in many cases, the chili of their favorite friends. The Methodist Men regularly aid more than a dozen local charities and the cook-off is their biggest annual fundraiser.
On a recurring basis, the ministry helps, Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, CASA, Christian Prison Ministries, Disciples Clinic, Feeding Kids Right – Soul Kitchen, Food Pantry, First Presbyterian Fuel Fund, The Green House – First Baptist, Henderson County HELP Center, Labor of Love, Love in Action, Meals on Wheels, Ruby's Safe Haven, Society of Vincent de Paul, The Ark and Family Peace Project.
