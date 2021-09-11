The Henderson County Performing Arts Center will host the classic musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 through 18 and Sept. 23 through 25 with a special matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
“Thespians from across the area have been laboring tirelessly to provide the community with an opportunity to see this amazing rendition of the cult classic while supporting the arts locally,” said director Kara Davis.
The show is a funny and lyrical tale about a meek floral assistant, Seymour Krelborn who pines over his coworker Audrey. After finding an R&B singing carnivorous plant he names Audrey II, hilarious and morbid adventures follow. Business starts to flourish, but Krelborn soon finds out the sassy mouthed plant has strange origins, a bloodthirsty diet and intentions for global domination forcing him to set meekness aside.
This show was sponsored by Dr. Jim and Maria Ogburn, Steve Grant Real Estate, Zen and Beauty Salon and Baby Acres. Tickets can be purchased at www.hcpac.org or by calling the box office at 903-675-3908. You can also learn more about sponsoring a production by phone or web.
