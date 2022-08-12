Senior Judge Ron Clark presented a continuing education class to the Henderson County Bar Association Aug. 5. Judge Clark has had an illustrious legal career. He graduated from UT, he was the Assistant City Attorney for Abilene, he was in private practice in Sherman, was a member of the Texas House, and was appointed to the federal bench by George W. Bush.
He spoke about practicing in Federal Court and gave some helpful tips on what to do and what not to do in federal court.
He has been a part of the local Bar for a couple of years.
The Henderson County Bar Association has been in existence since October 1923. Its first meeting was Oct. 24, 1923. Senator J.J. Faulk was elected the temporary chairman. From those humble beginnings, the Bar has been in existence for almost 100 years in Henderson County. They meet the first Friday of each month. Typically, there is a continuing legal education program and there is fellowship with lawyers in the community.
Shana Faulhaber is the current president.
“We have about 85 lawyers on our email list from this county and surrounding counties,” Faulhaber said. “We sponsor the reading of the Declaration of Independence each year and we try to give a few scholarships each year. We gather each month to be with member of our profession and learn from one another.”
The current officers for the Bar are Faulhaber, President; Ken Strawn, Vice-President; Justin Weiner, Treasurer; and Donna Bennett, Secretary.
If you are interested in joining the Bar or interested in applying for a scholarship, please contact Donna Bennett, at dbennett@tvcc.edu.
