Athens weather for February had a mild beginning and end with a dive into the deep freeze in the middle.
Steve Fano of the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the temperature bottomed out at -1 degree on the morning of the 16th for the coldest day in several years.
"The total of snow was 6.8 inches," Fano said. "Most of that came on the 14th when the front came through."
The month started with the temperatures ascending from a high of 57 degrees on the first to a pleasant 71 degrees on Feb. 5. Fair skies allowed the morning lows to sink into the 30s for the first four days, then rise to 41 degrees on the 5th.
The trend of nice afternoons continued through Feb. 9 when the high reached 65. Then a series of cold fronts began to drive the mercury downward.
On Feb. 10, the high only reached 45 degrees. The cold continued overnight with freezing rain causing a string of traffic accidents. The low on Feb. 11 fell to 27 degrees.
The following two days were chilly throughout, with the high never climbing above 28 degrees. Then on St. Valentines Day a new cold front brought the weather that would paralyze North Texas as well as leave thousands without power and water.
The low on Monday, Feb. 15 fell to 9 degrees as many shivered in homes without water or heat.
The final week of the Month reflected the beginning. The high reached 71 on the 22nd, followed by 77 and 80 the next two days.
The cold spell was most frigid of the 2000s so far. Since the turn of the current century, Athens had only recorded one single digit low temperature, a reading of 7 degrees in Jan. 2000.
