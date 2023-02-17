The churches that sprang in Black communities during the early part of the last century were more than just places of worship.
They were at the heart of community life, where their members shared the blessings of weddings and new birth and the sorrows of loved ones gone on.
Tommie Thomas of Athens remembers the church his grandfather founded in Austin as such a place of worship. The story of that congregation was played out in countless churches in many other cities throughout the south.
"February is Black History Month and I think this is very much a part of Black history," Thomas said.
In the 1870's, not long after the Civil War, Austin was 36% Black. At that time, the Black population spread in various parts of the city, but by 1930 it was largely situation on the east side of town. In 1930 Austin city planners recommended that East Athens be officially designated a "Negro District.”
The Church of Christ congregations in the city were essentially for whites, but in 1933 the elders of two Austin congregations sponsored a gospel meeting featuring Luke Miller, a well-known Black evangelist. The result was several responding to the gospel call. Charlie Thomas was one of those.
Church records show the first place of worship for the new converts was the home of Thomas and his wife Birt on 19th Street, now known as MLK Boulevard.
Those who attended would meet on the lawn during summer and move indoors in the winter. No electricity was available, so they would worship in the flickering light of kerosene lamps.
Special speakers and singers would come to the Thomas home, often staying there because they were denied access to nearby hotels.
When new converts committed to Christ, they were baptized in the Colorado River. Meetings would take place in various homes and store fronts until, church records show, a breakthrough came when a man named Bob Stanley, husband of Jennie Stanley, one of the members, donated materials from a torn down building and constructed a building on a parcel of land on 8th Street, donated by Thomas.
Thomas became the first minister for the 8th Street church, serving there for two years, from 1935 to 1937. He didn't take any salary from the church for his services.
Thomas preached in many churches in the Austin area, as well as Utah and Arizona. During World War II he worked for the Navy, in Utah, where he conducted Bible Studies in washrooms or wherever he could, seeing many men turn to Christ because of his efforts.
Tommy Thomas, of Athens, remembers well attending the church where his grandfather once stood in the pulpit.
In 2009, Church of Christ at East Side celebrated 75 years at the Crowne Plaza in Austin. This year marks 90 years since it was established
