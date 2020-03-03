In February, Athens dipped below 32 degrees a few times, but temperatures stayed out of the deep freeze for the month. Meanwhile, an above average amount of rainfall fell.
Patricia Sanchez of the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said a cooperative observer for Athens reported 8.47 inches of rain in February. That's well above the 3.87-inch average. In fact it's one of the largest totals on record. The rainiest day was on Feb. 12, 3.23 inches.
In 2018, Athens also experienced a wet February. The rainfall measured 7.49 inches at Athens In 1997, the precipitation measured 10.55 inches — the most for the month in the more than 50 years of recorded data.
Sanchez said Athens could see more than two inches of rain as another cold front moves through the area on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
"It should be out of the area by Thursday," Sanchez said.
As for February temperatures, the coldest morning of the month was recorded on the 7th, when the reading was 25 degrees. The minimum high for the month of 45 degrees was recorded Thursday, the 20th, only four degrees higher than he morning low. On that date precipitation totaled 2.62 inches.
NWS had issued a hazardous weather alert for North Central Texas. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday for an a wide area, including Henderson County. Hail is possible along with isolated flooding. The greatest risk of flooding with be along and south of the 1-20 corridor.
NWS records show March can also bring its share of chilly days. The coldest March temperature in the past 10 years was recorded in 2017, when the mercury dipped to 17 degrees.
The front that's coming through will drive high temperatures back into the upper 50s, with lows in the mid 40s. No freezing weather is predicted through the end of the week.
