Athens High School FCCLA members did well at the recent Region III Leadership Conference in Waco.
Junior Lidia Rodriguez (pictured) won first place in the "Cupcake Battle" for her pineapple coconut cupcakes. Participants were required to bake, decorate in front of judges and display six delectable cupcakes.
Imett Pineda Guzman, Giselle Juarez and Tori Hargraves took second place in the "Focus on Children” category, which recognizes participants who use family and consumer sciences skills to plan and conduct a child development project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.