Max Smith and his son Craig have been working out together for 35 years and this bond over fitness is one to be admired this Father’s Day weekend. When 16 year-old Craig came to his dad to gain more strength, neither knew that it would begin decades of working out together that even mileage couldn’t break apart.
Their workouts together began at the Cain Center decades ago. When it closed for a while, the two carried on at different gyms and then home workouts during COVID, coming full circle to working out at the Cain Center again when it reopened last year.
Max Smith, known as “Coach” to some, has been a prominent face around Henderson County for a long time. Max started school as a youngster in Baxter and continued schooling through Athens after first grade.
He coached for 40 years in Kemp, Mabank, and Brownsboro. Most recently, Max was a favorite teacher to many taking drivers education at Trinity Valley Community College over the last 20 years until the program ended a few years back.
Max also served as a manager for the old Cain Center for some time after retiring from teaching/coaching and Craig’s first jobs were at the Cain Center as a lifeguard, desk attendant, and athletic attendant.
This lifestyle, as they describe it, never takes a back seat to anything and no matter what is happening, “we never stop working out,” Craig said.
During COVID, they worked out five days a week using bands tied to the staircase at home and even bought a pipe to do shoulders and arms.
For about six years, Craig lived in Dallas and three days a week he’d wake at 3 a.m. and make the trip to and from Dallas to continue workouts with his dad. Craig’s stint in Austin was the only time they did not work out together during the week, but he would come on the weekends.
Max knows that in his late 80s he is no longer going to build muscle so he continues to work out to stay fit. He enjoys coming to the gym and working out and although some days he says he doesn’t feel like it, once he gets going, he’s okay.
Max says he can’t keep up with Craig anymore, as some of the workouts are more difficult for his body like shoulder presses, but for the most part they do all the exercises together.
They recently began working out twice a day, doing strength training in the morning and cardio in the afternoon. The difference can be seen when Max goes to doctor appointments and his mobility is far ahead of those his same age or younger.
Both Smiths recognize that stagnant workouts can cause plateaus so they keep changing it up about every two weeks. Max enjoys watching Youtube and TikTok and searching the internet to find new workouts as they are constantly trying to improve.
“We enjoy working out together and it’s just what I want to do,” Max said.
With the genuine love these two have for each other and a lifestyle of staying fit, this father and son are proof that the healthy cycle of families bonding over active time together is a goal to aspire to.
