A fish fry, the World Series of Team Roping qualifier, a musical, and a mimosa brunch are just a few of the local events taking place this weekend to celebrate dad, grandpa, or another special man in your life for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19.
The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society will host its fifth annual Father’s Day Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. This fundraiser for the Arboretum can be eaten under the pavilion or taken to go for only a $15 donation at 1601 Patterson Road in Athens.
Plates include catfish, fries, slaw, beans, hush puppies, and banana pudding. Support the Arboretum while filling up on tasty food. For more information, please call 903-675-5630.
On Friday and Saturday, the 10th annual Junebug music, makers, and arts show will be taking place at The Forge Bar & Grill in Ben Wheeler. Friday’s festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday’s event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1610 FM 279 in Ben Wheeler.
Visit this quaint town for great food and to view all the interesting work made by up-and-coming artisans and professionals while listening to local musicians. More information about the event can be found at www.theforgebenwheeler.com.
During the day, Friday through Sunday, stop by the Henderson County Fairgrounds for some dirt action with the Ariat World Series of Team Roping qualifier and see those competing for $11,000 Added plus prizes. For more information, visit www.wstroping.com or stop by the fairgrounds at 3356 State Hwy 31 in Athens.
For those who prefer an air-conditioned environment, Bye Bye Birdie will be playing at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center starting June 16 through 25 on select evenings with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Father’s Day.
This fun musical comedy features lots of local talent and tickets can be purchased at www.hcpac.org or call 903-675-3908 and visit the center at 400 Gibson Rd., Athens.
Jurassic World: Dominion is a great choice for those dinosaur loving dads and families with teenagers and is showing all weekend at Cinemark in Athens.
Triple N Ranch Winery located at 5220 Key Ranch Road in Trinidad is serving up a made from scratch, country cowboy brunch with choice of sangria or mimosa and $30 reservations can be found at www.tickettailor.com/events/triplenranchwinery.
