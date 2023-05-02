The East Texas Arboretum presents Fat Friday with a crawfish boil, silent auction, and Zydeco Music by Jay-B and the Zydeco Posse from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Not only will guests learn how to cigar roll and enjoy crawfish, chicken, and sausage kabobs with rice, bread pudding, and beignets alongside the music, but a special long-time supporter of the Arboretum, Geneva Jaffa, is being honored.
Jaffa spearheaded multiple events such as the Fall Festival, the original Spring Fling Fundraiser, and garden plantings. It is said, she was “always focusing on agreeing to disagree when it came to the future of the Arboretum in light of multiple personalities and points of view as to the development and programs for the Arboretum.” She still likes to keep her finger on the pulse of the Arboretum by donating to events and attending annual meetings, as well as an occasional board meeting.
Jaffa tells stories of asking for forgiveness not permission and struggling to find funds for the antique street lighting that surrounds the parking lot today. The first organizers met at the Jubilee House Cafe downtown and the first executive director had to office from First State Bank as there was nowhere on site.
The Arboretum invites you to enjoy Fat Friday with them this weekend and come to hear about more adventures of the past as they honor Geneva Jaffe.
Tickets for the event that benefits this nonprofit organization are available for $75 by calling 903-675-5630 or visiting the Arboretum at 1601 Patterson Rd, Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.