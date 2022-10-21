There are only two weekends left to shop local as the Athens TX Farmers Market season nears its end Saturday, Oct. 29 at Trinity Valley Community College’s parking lot.
Since May, hundreds of locals have gathered each Saturday to peruse and purchase things that makers, bakers, and crafters have created and to listen to tunes from The Sideman.
There are many vendors who have been with the market for some time and this season and new location allowed for some new vendors to join the local vision alongside Market Director DJ Warren.
Happy Cattle Beef and TnT Ranch both offer local beef that can only be tasted to know the difference and there are multiple vendors with seasonally-grown produce from fresh down the street.
For your sweet tooth, there is the ever-popular Double Barrel Dessert Co, local honey, and many other baked goods vendors to choose from.
LL Pottery Co. is a popular new addition this year with their handmade pottery, as well as customer favorite Cowboy’s Custom Crafts and many other crafters and artisans that have booths to browse with home goods, jewelry, soaps, and more.
The parking lot at TVCC also allowed for more food trucks to be present on the weekends for the market and 6 Forks Farm, Gelu, Tod & Copper, Tacos Perez, and others have been favorites.
For an up-to-date list of the vendors who will be at the market for the next two weekends and to stay in touch with pop-up markets, like the upcoming Thanksgiving market, and holiday markets Dec. 9 and 10, follow www.facebook.com/ATxFM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.