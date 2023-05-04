Enjoy the Spring weather while shopping for local produce, goods, and more when the Athens, TX Farmers Market opens for its May to October weekly Saturday season this weekend.
At the market, you will find some favorite local farmers and also some new ones this year. There will be fresh arugula, greens, turnips, radishes, carrots, and a variety of microgreens as well as eggs, local beef, chicken, and pork. There will also be plenty of freshly baked bread and other scrumptious bakery items.
Handcrafted vendors will be on hand with crochet, woodworking, tie dye, metalwork, jewelry, and more. In addition, other vendors will have soaps, teas, pasta, and hand-poured candles.
Food trucks will be returning also including Tacos Perez, New York, Texas Barbecue, Tod & Copper Coffee and lemonade, State 28 Farm salads, and homemade ice cream and treats from Double Barrel Dessert Company!
Don’t forget to check out the sounds from Bart ‘The Sideman’ Cannon who will be strumming some tunes to accompany your shopping.
The Athens, TX Local REKO group has also been started for those who would like to take advantage of the farmers market but can’t make it on a Saturday. REKO is a Finnish term meaning ‘fair consumption’ and a REKO ring is an independent market created and managed by customers and farmers.
This local group is facilitated by DJ Warren and the Athens TX Farmers Market, which she has grown and managed for 12 years, in addition to the Ben Wheeler Locally Forged Farmers Market and the Athens Locavores Food Truck Fridays.
The Athens Local REKO is an online market and food community that brings local farmers, ranchers, beekeepers, makers, and bakers together during the offseason, especially.
Those interested can join the Athens, TX Local REKO group on Facebook and place orders online by Monday night for pick up from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in the same lot as the Farmers Market at Trinity Valley Community College. The order is prepaid through the vendor and no money is exchanged at pickup. Warren says, “It’s perfect for the folks who can’t make it to the market on Saturday as well as giving an outlet to some smaller farms to sell without having a whole booth at the Farmers Market.”
The Athens, TX Farmers Market starts back up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at 100 Cardinal Drive, Athens.
