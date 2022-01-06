1-6-22 Athens Farmers Market.png

The Athens, Tx Farmers Market off season pop ups provide opportunities for some regular vendors as well as some new to greet the community. Visit Trinity Valley Community College from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 and see the bountiful array of options available locally.

 Shelli Parker/STAFF

The first Athens, Tx Farmers Market Pop Up Market of the season will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Trinity Valley Community College at 100 Cardinal Dr.

"We will have almost 20 of your favorite crafters, meat producers— beef, chicken, pork, and lamb, as well as a returning farmer from our original days of market who had now returned home to Athens," stated DJ Warren, Market founder. "Come out and see what’s fresh, local, and seasonal!"

