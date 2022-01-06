The first Athens, Tx Farmers Market Pop Up Market of the season will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Trinity Valley Community College at 100 Cardinal Dr.
"We will have almost 20 of your favorite crafters, meat producers— beef, chicken, pork, and lamb, as well as a returning farmer from our original days of market who had now returned home to Athens," stated DJ Warren, Market founder. "Come out and see what’s fresh, local, and seasonal!"
