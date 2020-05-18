Add the Henderson County Farm and Ranch Tour to the growing list of events squelched or altered because of the COVID-19 virus.
County AgriLife Extension Agent said the traditional third Tuesday in May date of the Tour was definitely not feasible, but whether parts of it could be salvaged later in the year, has not been determined. Each year the Henderson County Agriculturalist of the Year is named during the banquet following the tour.
The tour itself takes a lot of work to pull together each year as agriculture businesses have to be lined that will allow several busloads of participants to come and view their farming or ranching operations.
Last year, the banquet was held, for the first time at the Texan Theater. Before that, it had been a fixture at the Cain Center for many years, then at the First United Methodist Church in 2018.
The event has been going for 56 years, with local ranchers and farmers getting together and celebrating the history of agriculture in Henderson County and the Athens area. It gives the public a chance to see behind the scenes of some of the biggest or most unusual agricultural operations in the area.
The first Joe B. Fulgham Agriculturist of the Year Award was presented in 1989 to Wendell Tackett, one of the organizers of the Farm and Ranch Tour when it began in 1964. Recipients are chosen for their contributions to the agricultural industry, leadership and accomplishments in the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.