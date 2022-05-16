The thousands who have made the stops on the Henderson County Farm and Ranch Tour have witnessed the work and imagination of agricultural operations you can only get a glimpse of from the highway.
The Athens Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event got its start in 1963 and organizers say it offers a rare opportunity to stroll the grounds of these businesses and hear first hand from the owners or operators. COVID-19 concerns caused its cancellation for the past two years, but it not only returns this year, but moves back to its longtime location, the Cain Center.
Before the buses leave the Cain Center Tuesday, May 17 participants will have coffee and donuts between 8 and 8:50 a.m. It’s a chance to meet and greet the others on the tour before they board their buses. Kevin Lilly's McDonald's is providing coffee and First State Bank is offering the donuts. Buses, provided by Athens ISD roll out at 9 a.m.
The expected 200 to 250 riders will disembark at each of the stops to get a close-up look at the featured farm or ranch.
When the tour is complete, the buses return to the Cain Center for the banquet and presentation of the Joe B. Fulgham Agriculturalist of the Year award. Former County Agent Gail Finch repeats as master of ceremonies.
The first Joe B. Fulgham Agriculturist of the Year Award was presented in 1989 to Wendell Tackett, one of the original organizers of the Farm and Ranch Tour.
Ranchers Robert and Carol Mills were honored as a couple in 2019 and the 2018 award went to Jimmy Mitchell. In 2017, Tommy Barnett was honored posthumously for his years of service as the agriculture instructor at Cross Roads High School. In 2016, longtime county agent Rick Hirsch was honored, less than a month after he died. The 2015 winner was former Precinct 1 County Commissioner Walter Jackson, a longtime rancher in the Malakoff area.
The recipients were nominated, for the major contributions they made to the agriculture industry, agricultural recognition and awards they may have received, and their affiliations with civic fraternal, religious and community organizations and positions of leadership they have held. Kenneth McGee, Sr. is sponsor of the award.
Many individuals and businesses are involved in making the tour happen. Texas A&M Extension Agents assist with the tour.
There is no charge to take the tour. Tickets for the barbecue lunch, catered again by Danny’s Smoke House, are $10. Veterinary Medical Center of Athens is the main sponsor.
Special guests, District 4 State Representative Keith Bell and District 8 Representative Cody Harris will be there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.