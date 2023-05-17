Farm and Ranch Tour Awards honor leaders

Three men took home major awards from the 58th Henderson County Farm and Ranch Tour Banquet after being recognized as longtime difference makers in the community.
A large crowd turned out for the banquet at the First Methodist Church Athens, following the stops on the 2023 tour.
Joe B. Fulgham Agriculturalist of the Year Owen Lee Robertson, Wyndall Tackett Award winner Jerry Rogers and Jay Benson Award recipient Gayle Finch have filled that role for decades, helping farmers and ranchers as well as the youth who would grow into agricultural careers.
Danny Davis revealed Robertson had been chosen Agriculturalist of the Year, calling him a rancher in every sense of the word with a humble spirit and a helpful nature.
“His days are long and hard, but when he is asked, he will do anything to help anyone,” Davis said.
Robertson thanked the crowd and said the award was “really a surprise.”
Tackett Award recipient Rogers has had a long career as an instructor at Athens Independent School District and TVCC, and operated a Christmas tree farm for twenty years. Recently, Rogers was inducted into the Athens High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
“This is a great honor. Wyndall Tackett was a great man,” Rogers said. “I called him a friend, his children my friends.”
Benson Award winner Finch became Henderson County Extension Agent in 1966 and served until the 1990s, during a period of great changes in county agriculture. Since retirement he has continued to support agriculture in the county and has been MC of the Farm and Ranch Tour Awards Banquet for many years.
“This year’s recipient has been involved almost since the inception of the tour,” Davis said.
Before the awards ceremony, Finch, shared some of the history of the founding of the Farm and Ranch Tour when Benson, then president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club, brought an idea he’d seen elsewhere to Athens. Wyndall Tackett and others were instrumental in getting the Tour, now in its 58th year, started.
The Jay Benson Award given to Gayle Finch was donated by John and Ginger Morton.
The Wyndall Tackett Award given to Jerry Rogers was donated by Johnny and Pam Johnson.
Keynote speaker, 16-year-old Amelia Abney, told how her 8 years in 4-H has benefited her in school and in her everyday life.
