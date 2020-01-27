The Daniel McMahon Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its November meeting at the Athens Country Club, with Regent Carol Webster presiding. Special guest, Andy Fancher presented a program that described his work with our nation’s veterans, which incidentally has won accolades and national recognition for this young man.
At the age of 9, Andy became interested in history and our nation’s military service members, with a special interest in his great grandfather, Gene Fancher. As he grew older Andy realized that many veterans had not recorded a personal account of their time in military service, and as they reached the end of their lives, their stories were being lost. Andy decided to meet with veterans and record the first hand accounts of their experiences, with a focus on those from World War II. Andy’s program had videos of three Texas veterans that were special to him. After recording their experiences on video, two of these veterans died a short time after their interviews with Andy. Their precious memories, vintage photographs and videos and have been recorded both for family and a grateful nation. Andy’s videos are not only beautifully done, but fascinating to watch.
Fancher is currently a full time college student, and he funds his work with a part time job but does accept donations. He purchased his own video equipment and drives to meet the veterans who will be interviewed. Over the past three years, he has interviewed about 80 veterans, and the video interviews may be seen on the You Tube website, under “Andy Fancher Presents.”
