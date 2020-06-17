Officials in Navarro County are asking for help finding a missing teen who has numerous mental health problems.
At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, April 19 Misty McGinn, 17, walked out of her home in Rice and has not been seen since. According to her parents, Misty suffers from bipolar, schizophrenia, ADHD and a sleeping disorder for which she takes medication. She may require immediate medical attention due to being without her medication.
McGinn had brown hair that was last dyed reddish-pink. Her eyes are brown and she is 5 foot 3 three inches tall and between 140 and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey and yellow “Gas Monkey” hoodie with grey and black sweatpants. McGinn also has a red and green outlined rose tattoo on the inside of her left arm, wears glasses and has pierced ears.
“Misty Lynn McGinn is 17 but has the mindset of a 13 year-old,” stated mother Jennifer Riggs. “She is supposed to have adult supervision at all times.”
At this time police do not know if she was picked up by someone or walked. It has been over 50 days since she was last seen or heard from.
“The police are searching for her and track down every lead that comes in, please help my family,” Riggs stated.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Officer Watson of the Rice Police Department at 903-326-4146 reference case C20-09536 or Detective Robbie Jock at the Navarro County Sheriff's Office 903-654-3002 referencing case 1389787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.