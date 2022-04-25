Cameron “Boom” Ray, a 2019 graduate from Athens High School, was killed in a fatal shooting March 18 outside the OT Tavern on Lower Greenville in Dallas.
Two men, Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both from Baton Rouge, LA were identified as the shooters and were arrested April 15.
Ray was in Dallas celebrating a friend’s birthday when another group passed his.
"He was enjoying himself, doing nothing wrong, but that night, as it ended, he was walking with some friends,” said Det. Tonya McDaniel of the Dallas Police Department. “They encountered a disturbance that they did not start."
After the two groups were engaged in an altercation outside the nightspot, there is video surveillance showing a black SUV driving by Ray’s group and shots were fired from at least one of the windows. Ray was wounded and later died at the hospital.
Ray’s stepmother, Krista Wigfall, said in a previous interview of Ray that “he was a very funny person. He loved sports and he loved basketball. He wanted to have fun. He would never go out looking for trouble or wasn't a problem child and nothing like that.”
There was a call for justice on social media and television after the occurrence because no one was immediately taken into custody over the shooting.
After video footage from the shooting was released, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph admitted to riding in the black SUV that also contained Jones and English.
Barry Sorrels, Joseph’s attorney, said in a statement last Friday that “Joseph was unarmed and was not looking for violence.” He continued that “he found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent.”
Joseph also extended his condolences to the Ray family and apologized for being near this type of incident.
An arrest affidavit shows the two men charged with murder confessed to Dallas Police the same day Dallas Cowboys player Kelvin Joseph spoke to homicide detectives. Dallas Police said its investigation, including any criminal responsibility Joseph may face, is not over.
Ray’s girlfriend of two years, Emily Chavez received a text message at 1:54 a.m. on the morning of March 18 from Ray saying, “I miss you.” Chavez, along with the rest of the Ray family continue to #seekjusticeforboom as they mourn and pray that the police to finish their job.
