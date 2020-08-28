For the first time in almost six months the residents of Oak Wood Place Senior Living were able to visit with family members Wednesday. Residents shared McDonald's coffee and apple pies while seeing family.
Although there is no physical contact the act of being able to see loved ones in person and hear their voice is a huge step for residents. Family is reassured that the resident is in good shape, while residents get to see grand babies in some cases for the first time. For those with mental impairments such as Alzheimer's and dementia, being able to see those loved ones helps them tremendously.
Participation in the program was optional according to the Texas State Department of Health, but Oak Wood Place Senior Living owner Blake Daniels said it wasn’t even a question.
“For me and my staff this was a no brainer. We want the residents to feel happiness and joy. We have seen the effects of not being able to see family.”
Daniels said that he has kept family members updated through letters and photos over the past five and a Half months and sent them a letter this week detailing the visitation process.
“Visits are around 20 minutes long, but if nobody is waiting they can stay longer,” Daniels said. “Masks, PPE gowns and gloves are required along with temperature checks and basic screening at the door.”
This is a privilege in the assisted living and nursing home profession. Only assisted living centers with no COVID-19 cases are allowed. If they have had them, there can not have been any cases within the past 14 days, and nursing homes are only allowed outside visits.
Family members are brought in to a room that has a plexiglass wall between them and the resident, the outdoor visiting area built and donated by Genesis Hospice is more like a booth.
Daniels has also sent Governor Abbott a letter requesting to open up communal dining and activities to more than nine people at a time since there have been no positive cases up to this point in the facility. As of Wednesday, he has not received a response.
“That is something I am working on,” he said.
Oak Wood Place has had two certified counselors coming in to offer group and private sessions in order to assist residents with the mental aspect of the pandemic.
“I started a program where they come pro-bono to help them mentally through this. We want them to voice their concerns to someone that can help them cope properly,” he said.
Oak Wood allows pets in the facility which has also been a huge comfort for the residents. Some have even loaned their pets to other residents for the day in order to provide comfort and companionship.
Although the lack of physical contact is not ideal, this form of visitation is an improvement. With the exception of hospice patients, no visitors have been allowed at all.
“The residents are having a tough time, but the family members are also,” he said. “This small visitation is not the best option, but it is a good option and for now the only option. We want family to come visit. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. After five and a half months they want to see family.“
Call Oak Wood Place at 903-675-2002 to set up your appointment.
