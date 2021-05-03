he Family Peace Project will host its 20th annual waffle breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church.
Gluten-free and sugar-free options are available with multiple toppings including apple cinnamon, strawberries, blueberries, peach and various syrups.
The event serves as one of the organizations largest fundraisers each year, helping women and children flee abusive partners by providing emergency temporary shelter. Waffle sales help provide general funding and much needed building upkeep.
“We are celebrating our 20th annual waffle breakfast and are excited to announce our partnership with Sand Springs Church as a ministry,” said Michelle Robinson, volunteer ministry leader for Sand Springs. “We also have a new board President, Clint Davis.”
FPP estimates its expenses to be around $75 a day per family and they are currently at max capacity which is seven families. Operating expenses have increased with the current rate of inflation, which covers everything from administration, payroll and family assistance.
“We currently have Sand Springs and several other area churches committing to help meet the monthly budget, which is around $10,000 or more depending on variables.” Robinson said.
“God is really moving through these churches,” said Cynthia Robles, managing director for FPP. “I think we are seeing a great revival right now when it comes to seeing churches coming together and becoming the hands and feet for God’s work, we are very grateful.”
Tickets are $8 pre-sale for adults and $5 for children. Plates are $10 at the door. If you have questions regarding this event, contact Cynthia Robles at 903-286-3783.
If you are interested in helping FPP or donating, please visit The Family Peace Project, Inc. on Facebook or mail it to PO Box 1723, Athens, TX 75751.
If you are a victim of domestic violence, please call the Family Peace Project shelter hotline 903-677-9177.
The event helped raise $7,500 in 2020.
