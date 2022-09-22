Designer purse bingo benefiting a good cause has been enjoyed for 10 years while supporting The Family Peace Project. Not only can players win one of 25 purses designed by Michael Kors, Coach, Consuela, Tori Burch, and more, but they can also win raffles and door prizes while supporting a non-profit organization that works to protect, educate, assist, care, and empower victims of domestic violence.
A $50 ticket to this always sold-out fundraiser will give the ticket holder five bingo cards, a meal, unlimited drinks, and a door prize entry. The fundraiser, which will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Athens Country Club, is held in support of FPP’s fight in helping domestic violence survivors.
According to FPP’s website, the reason they use purple is “for survivors of Domestic Violence, who may also be wounded both physically and emotionally, the color is meant to be a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honor, and dedication to ending violence.”
The FPP is the only shelter in Henderson County for families to go to escape a violent situation and FPP Bilingual Advocate Cynthia Robles said that the need is great and the phone lines have been ringing consistently over the last year.
This God-centered ministry can house seven families at most and the program runs nine months with some residents staying shorter and longer terms based on their situation.
Michelle Robinson with FPP said the program is a life-changing experience and not just a place to stay.
While with the FPP, residents are able to save money, take classes to better not only their education but also self, and be given some resources so when they are finished, they are able to live with ultimate healing, without fear, and with more independence.
There are around 10 volunteers, 10 board members, and members from the Sand Springs Baptist Church who consistently assist with the FPP.
For Purple Purse Bingo, support has come from many local businesses, including Island Tans, ETX Tutoring, Jim with Athens Daily Review, East Texas Hydrovac, LLC, and some anonymous donors.
If your business is interested in donating a door prize, donations are still being accepted.
Raffle prizes this year include a trip to Siesta Keys, Florida, a New York Texas Zipline adventure, Athens Scuba Park package, ETX Tutoring package, and diamond earrings.
The FPP is always looking for community support and donation needs include toothpaste, paper towels, baby wipes, diapers, laundry and cleaning products, and monetary donations.
There are a limited number of tickets and tables still available for the Purple Purse Bingo. For more information on the FPP, visit www.familypeaceproject.com and for bingo tickets call Cynthia at 903-677-9177.
