The annual Family Peace Project Waffle Breakfast was a huge success raising over $10,000. It is the non-profits largest fund-raiser of the year.
“It was a huge success,” said Michelle Robinson, a volunteer. “One young lady even received Christ as her savior. It was an amazing time of fellowship."
Hundreds of people attended the event or drove thru for pickup. People started arriving right at 7 a.m. and were steady through the 1 p.m. closing. Cynthia Robles, victim advocate said volunteers made around 800 waffles in the six hour period.
“We are thankful to the whole community, businesses, our partnership with Sand Springs Church and people that supported this great cause,” Robles said. “We have not had this successful of an event since 2017. God is moving and blessing this ministry."
