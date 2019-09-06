Henderson County court records show the family of a boy killed in a January bus-train wreck in Athens has filed suit in 173rd District Court.
The January 25 wreck killed Christopher Bonilla when the bus, delivering students, was hit by the train at the crossing on Cream Level Road.
The suit, dated August 30, names Athens ISD, bus driver John Franklin Stevens, Union Pacific Railroad, engineer Roger Johnson and conductor Robert Ray as defendants.
The suit alleges the crossing was steep and dangerous and Stevens was unable to see the westbound train.
The suit also names the Union Pacific crew as negligent and the railroad itself for not doing its part to make the crossing safer.
The suit names the bus driver, Stevens for failing to stop for the train and driver inattention.
Plaintiffs in the case are Christopher Bonillia's mother, Maria De Lourdes Bonilla Catano, Selina Silva and Christian D. Torres Arenas.
The AISD, the suit claims, was negligent in the hiring, training and supervision of Stevens.
The plaintiffs seek more than $1 million in damages, including medical bills for Torres and burial and funeral expenses for the Bonilla family as well as mental anguish for both families.
The attorney for the plaintiffs is Eugene A. "Chip" Brooker Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.