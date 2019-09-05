This story first appeared in the August Greater Athens Magazine.
Sometimes dreams start with opportunities and other times opportunities create dreams.
When Joe Ochoa Jr. was a young man he did not grow up planning to start a restaurant, but when his brother invited him to learn how to cook at a restaurant in Tyler, he went.
Ochoa went on to work at El Chico where everyone seemed to enjoy his cooking.
One man A.M. Barnes enjoyed it so much he encouraged him to open the first mexican restaurant in Henderson County. Concerned because he did not speak English, Barnes assured him that he would help him.
A tiny house turned into the start of a big dream that became a reality. The family legacy known as
Ochoa's Mexican Restaurant was born.It was 1934 when Joe Ochoa Jr was born in a small town on the Texas border named Peñitas. Anita Ochoa, his future wife, was born on a ranch in Mexico. They grew up attending the same school and married in 1956. The couple quickly had 10 children.
“I think my dad had a plan to have enough children to run the restaurant,” George Ochoa, owner of the Malakoff location joked.
After a lot of hard work and saving, Ochoa started the Malakoff location in the early '70s. Originally it was just a small building, where the family helped and people came to enjoy quality food.
All of his children and some grandchildren have worked in the restaurant.
Mr. Ochoa was strict, he wanted everything done perfectly, and instilled this in his children. He expected his customers to come first and the kids to provide a quality product.
“Anybody can cook beans but not everybody can give them flavor,” he used to say.
George and Javier took over the business in 1989 when their father retired.
“It was hard for him to let go, but he showed us the right way to do it,” George said.
The brothers succeeded and were able to expand and remodel the location later in 2007. Their business doubled and ever since they have been really busy.
“We just try to follow my dad's ideas 'Take care of your customers, give them good food and good service,” George said. “People know the flavor of the food and they expect that every time they come here.”
When Anita passed away Mr. Ochoa would come in and visit with the customers to make sure things were still going according to plan.
Joe Jr. finally realized they had taken his advice to heart, and was able to trust them with his legacy and relax.
Five of the brothers are still involved in the restaurant business, three have their own. George owns the Malakoff location, Julian owns Athens, Jessie is a cook in Malakoff, and Joe manages the Canton location.
When customers come in George Ochoa wants them to feel like family and get the quality food and service he feels is of critical importance. His father used to tell them,“Take care of your customers and they will take care of you.” George makes a point to follow in his footsteps and honor his guidelines.
“Our name is up there, you have to take care of it, represent that name and make sure it's done right.” Mr. Ochoa used to say.
Generations of people have enjoyed Ochoa's mexican cuisine, and the family wishes to thank all of their customers for the support shown over the past 50 years.
The momentous occasion will be celebrated the weekend of Sept. 6. Mariachis will perform Friday, Saturday, Sept. 7, will feature live music by Holly Tucker of American Idol fame. Food and drink specials will also be featured and a DJ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.