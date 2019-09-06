Those that work in the heat are close to relief as fall 2019 is approaching quickly. September 23 is the official first day of fall and the time change around the corner in October. Pumpkin patches, hoodies and bonfires will be the way weekends are spent with Friday night football scattered in between. The weekends of September are offering a lot of new and exciting events this year that you should consider adding to the calendar.
Saturday September 7
Athens Fall art Festival
9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Texan.
Sponsored by the City of Athens & Art Gallery 211
Admission is free.
Schedule of Events:
9am - 1pm: Athens Farmer's Market will have local craft vendors and food!
12pm-5pm: The Texan will have a Children's Art Show and Contest, professional art exhibits, live music and art demos and food trucks.
5pm-7pm: Art Gallery 211 will have an Art Show Opening Reception "Wild Things", raffle, and refreshments
7-10pm: The Texan will have a free concert featuring JT and The Rendon Brothers, Meredith Crawford & Band, Daniel Westmoreland, Tin Man Travis, and Aiden Grace
Children’s Wild Things Art Show
and Contest Rules:
Age Group Judging: 7 to 10, 11 to 13 and 14 to 18
• Contest only open for children from the Athens area.
• Artwork must fit within the theme of Wild Things.
• Cash prizes awarded.
• Pick up registration forms and additional information from Art Gallery 211
211 N. Palestine St., Athens – 903-292-1746
For more information or if you want to be involved, contact Katie Birk at 903-677-5943 or email kbirk@athenstx.gov
September 14
4th Annual Fall Plant Sale
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Texas Arboretum
Perennials, shrubs, trees, bulbs and seeds will be available. Please call 903-675-5630 for information.
“Dance the night away”
7 p.m to ?
Boogies Athens
Cornerstone Payments is sponsoring an evening of live music and dancing. The event is in support of Keep Athens Beautiful. Tickets are $35 a couple and $20 for singles.
Andrews and Mezell will be performing. For more information please contact KAB at 903-675-7961.
September 15
East Texas Music Awards
6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (afterparty until midnight)
The Texan
The event highlights the abundant area talent and is to encourage creativity. It is a great way for the community to come together and celebrate musicians and their accomplishments in 2019. Live performances will begin during the red carpet and intertwine with the winners being announced. Artists performing will include: Heather Little, Karisia Hernandez, Meredith Crawford, Sharon Walker, Chris Rasco & The Garden Valley Revue, Post Profit, Cremated Remains, Lee Mathis & The Brutally Handsome, Tin & Tonic w/ Elliot Tobias, Little Universe, Jopi Drew.
Headliner Gorgeous Jetson and mEaTsAnDaL will perform throughout the evening. MeaTsAnDaL will take you on a “liquid light adventure.” There will also be an after-party.
September 19-28
White Christmas
Evening performance Thursday to Saturday
with a 2PM Matinee on Sunday, Sept 22
Henderson County Performing Arts Center.
White Christmas Coming to HCPAC in September!
White Christmas will run Thursdays through Saturdays, Sept 19-28 with a 2PM Matinee on Sunday, Sept 22
Come see Irving Berlins classic and bask in the spirit of a Christmas classic. Maria Ogburn will direct and perform. Sing along with Betty, Judy, Bob and Phil while they resurrect the Columbia Inn saving General Waveryly with the classic reunion.
September 28
Uncle Fletch Hamburger Festival
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 28
Athens Square
Uncle Fletcher Davis designed a new kind of sandwich and presented it to the World's Fair in St. Louis in 1904. He took ground beef, added mustard, onion and sliced pickles, placing them between slices of home made bread. Davis opened a sandwich stand on the square where he sold the new sandwich alongside fried potatoes. The Uncle Fletch Hamburger Fest has been a celebration of this heritage for ___ years. The event has been hosted by Jeff Weinstein in recent years.
People enter to see who can cook the best hamburger. Come out and enjoy food, music and an Athens tradition.
Eustace Pioneer Day
9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Eustace Square
Eustace will be hosting it's 44th annual Pioneer Day on the square September 28. The annual festivities will kick off with a parade followed by the cake walk and tournaments. Eating contests, Pie in the face and the pie and cake auction will happen in the afternoon. Food and concessions, children's boat rides, a rock climbing wall and raffles will also be happening. Live music by Bear Creek, Full Circle and the Lost Boys will occur between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Booths are $30 for no power and $50 with electric. Please contact Sandy Lane at 903-425-4702 for information and to sign up for a booth.
Lake Area Business Expo
noon to 4 p.m.
Gun Barrel City Pavilion.
The Lake Area Expo will have live music provided by Backhand Sally of Dallas, food and other vendors. Some of which include Brookshire's, Elder Dodge, Dr.'s, banks and Fieldstone Fireplace. The annual event will offer networking opportunities mutually beneficial for both the community and business owners. Contact Jeri Briley through Lowe's at 903-340-3000 x232 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. Email her at jeri.briley@store.lowes.com for more information.
Rib Tickling
Doors open at 5:30
Big Red School House
Cedar Creek Lake Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the “Rib Tickling.” Come enjoy a night of barbecue and comedy at the Big Red School House. Tickets are $60 singles and $100 for couples. Comedian Todd Justice will be there to make you laugh out loud. Ribs, chicken and all the trimmings will be served and silent and live auctions will take place. This is the last fundraiser for the CCL Chamber this year. Call 903-887-3152 for details.
