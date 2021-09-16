It is time for the biggest fundraiser for the East Texas Arboretum, the Fall Plant Sale, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The selection is huge and volunteers have been busy preparing fall color for your flower beds.
“We have a lot of new plants and fall colors, three different sizes of mums, natives, palms, fruit trees and flowering varieties,” said Margaret Dansby Vice President of the board and volunteer. “Shrubs, vines, grasses we have so many varieties.”
This event is what keeps flowers in the garden at ETABS and takes many volunteers and community support.
“We appreciate all of the volunteers that come out and help,” Dansby said.
ETABS accepts cash, check or credit cards and will have volunteers and wagons to help you transport plants. For more information please call the Arboretum at 903-675-5630.
