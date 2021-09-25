Fall is here. To get in the mood, Keep Athens Beautiful is organizing their annual Fall Into Athens Decorating Contest Oct. 10.
“We are counting on you, as well as many other Athens merchants to contribute to the pride and excitement by decorating the outside entrance of your business using a fall theme,” said Carol Morton, KAB director.
Volunteers will decorate the courthouse lawn with hay bales, pumpkins and mums.
All decorations should be completed by Oct. 13, with judging Oct. 15. Winners will be announced with pictures in the Athens Daily Review.
Categories are children’s theme, best use of pumpkins, traditional and most original.
“Let’s shoot for 100% participation,” Morton said. “We are proud to live in our beautiful city.”
For more information, please contact KAB at 903-675-7961
