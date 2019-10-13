Fall is a good time to move existing trees and shrubs to another spot in your existing landscape or to plant new trees and shrubs. Planting now will give them a chance to become established before winter and they will be firmly established before they are stressed by harsh summer temperatures next year.
October is bulb buying month. Mailboxes often bulge with catalogues from bulb companies. Many of the bulbs won’t naturalize in our part of the state but they can put on a beautiful ‘one-and-done’ display. Most types of tulips, Dutch hyacinth, and crocus fall into this category. These can be refrigerated at least 45-60 days to provide enough chilling time to bloom next year. Do not store bulbs next to fruits. Bulbs which can be planted immediately after purchase include daffodils, the smaller flowered jonquils, some tulips and grape hyacinths.
Cool season flowers like pansies and violas can be planted toward the end of the month and into November. Biennials can be seeded now. Biennials are plants that begin flowering in one season and finish in another. October is the time to plant seeds of bluebonnets, poppies, and larkspur. These will sprout in the next few weeks and spend the winter as a small plant. These new sprouts are often confused with weeds so be sure you know how to distinguish the good from the bad. About a week before planting these biennials, lightly apply fertilizer. After planting there is no need to fertilize again as excess fertilizer will encourage leaf growth rather that flower production.
Early October is also the time to set out plants or seeds for beets, Swiss chard, collards, kale, lettuce, mustard, radish, spinach, and turnips. Brussels sprouts also need to be planted in early October, but plants are preferred over seeds.
Perennial herbs can be planted in October. This month usually has mild temperatures and enough rainfall to make perfect conditions for helping herbs become established quickly. Water new plants with a soluble fertilizer and mulch well to protect roots and discourage weeds. Plant herbs such as thyme, chives, marjoram, mint, rosemary, lemon balm, oregano, fennel, and garden sage.
Happy Growing,
