The East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society just wrapped their fall plant sale and now they are getting ready for more fall fun including the 20th year of their fall festival.
Fall Fashion will be kicked into high gear at the ETABS from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the Women’s Building. Enjoy a delicious lunch while models exhibit the latest Athens fall fashions from Jana’s Boutique, Atticus & Co., Kathy’s Boutique, Ladies 1st Boutique, Opal & Viv’s, and The Apple Gap. Check out the latest clothes, accessories, handbags, shoes, scarves, and more with a chance to win door prizes at the Fall Style Show.
This year marks the 20th year of the fall festival at the Arboretum and they are going big Saturday, Oct. 8 to celebrate with food trucks, bounce houses, face art, Candy the Clown, a dunking booth, pumpkin decorating, and a child costume contest. Enjoy live music in the pavilion with local band Casting Stones and visit The Henderson County Art Club’s art show displayed in the Women’s Building.
Bring your pets to enter the pet costume contest under the direction of Athens Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Willingham. Local vendors will have items for sale throughout the property and the Arboretum is still accepting vendor applications. Athens Animal Rescue will have pets up for adoption.
The fall festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 for only $5 per car. Some games and activity tickets need cash/card. Volunteers are still needed for planning and for the fall festival.
The Arboretum is located at 1601 Patterson Road in Athens.
For more information on events or volunteering, contact 903-675-5630 or visit www.easttexasarboretum.org.
