Screen Shot 2020-09-16 at 9.26.04 AM.png

The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society is looking for vendors for its Fall Festival. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Arboretum, 1601 Patterson Rd.

Booth rental is $30 without electricity and $40 with electric.

It is a family friendly activity featuring Boocoos the clown, pumpkin decorating, Athens Animal Rescue Shelter pets available for adoption and a pet show sponsored by the Athens Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, please register online at easttexasarboretum.org.

Tags

Recommended for you