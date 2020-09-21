The East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society is looking for vendors for its Fall Festival. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Arboretum, 1601 Patterson Rd.
Booth rental is $30 without electricity and $40 with electric.
It is a family friendly activity featuring Boocoos the clown, pumpkin decorating, Athens Animal Rescue Shelter pets available for adoption and a pet show sponsored by the Athens Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, please register online at easttexasarboretum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.