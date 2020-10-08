The smell of pumpkin spice is in the air but nothing says fall fun, like the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society’s annual Fall Festival. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and is only $5 a car. Enjoy the glorious weather and do some holiday shopping.
Over 30 vendors are expected to attend with games and shopping. Kids will enjoy Curly Top, the DQ mascot, Boocoos the Clown and story time. Don’t forget to bring the family dog; there will be a pet costume contest.
The fest will open with a flag ceremony and the Pledge of Allegiance followed by fun activities. Master Gardeners will present a Fall gardening workshop presentation, the Cherokee Cloggers will tap and dance, and there is a presentation by the Athens Amateur Radio Club. Children's Puppet Theater, a costume contest and the chance to decorate a pumpkin.
“We will be practicing social distancing and offer cleaning supplies at the pumpkin decorating stations,” stated Deborah Deas, volunteer chairperson of Fall Festival.
The Pet Show is sponsored by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and is always fun. Enter your pet and show off your best costumes and tricks.
"We are looking forward to entertainment, shopping, pumpkin decorating, and enjoying a beautiful day at the arboretum. For $5 a car, it is a wonderful way to enjoy a Saturday with friends and family in addition to helping raise monies that help keep the Arboretum's gates open!" Deas stated.
Bring your appetite and enjoy great food and family fun. It is very easy to make a day of this event and finish the evening at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center’s amazing haunted house created by Nightmare Studios. Phantasms House of Wax is a big town attraction in a small town theater.
If you would like to learn more about ETABS or the Fall Festival, please call 903-675-5630.
Standard Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Adult admission is $4, students/seniors $3 and children age three to five are $1. Memberships are also available and give you access to other Arboretum’s around the country.
On the net:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.