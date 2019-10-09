The East Texas Arboretum will host the annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at 1601 Patterson Rd. The fee is $5 per car. Tickets for food and children's games will be sold as well.
The event will have singers, both adults, and children singing for entertainment.
Children will be able to enjoy Boocoos the clown who performs magic tricks, pumpkin decorating, face painting, games and stories in the school house.
Henderson County animal shelter will have pets up for adoption and available to interact with. You can save the life of an animal and adopt your new best friend.
“This is one of the most fun family activities in Athens” said Deborah Deas, board member and fall festival chairman.
Mick Merco will be singing and playing guitar.
There will be vendors booths, live music and food for adults.
All proceeds go to the general operating fund for the Arboretum.
The event is sponsored by City of Athens, First State Bank, and the Athens Chamber.
The arboretum will also host a holiday canning class from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 17. The fee is $25 for non members and will teach how to make a festive jam.
Call the Arboretum if you need more info at 903-675-5630
Edom Art Festival
The 2019 Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday behind the artists studio on the festival grounds. Admission is free.
The event started 47 years ago by artist Doug Brown. Artists of high quality and unique creations are invited to attend the event which is hosted by the Edom Chamber of Commerce and produced by the participating artists.
The event website states,
“Here you will find jewelry, pottery, photography, sculpture, baskets, woodworking, glass, and original garden art. Shop for one-of-a-kind pieces of clothing, paintings, handmade journals and mixed media creations made from recycled materials. Watch a blacksmith demonstrate his skill at the forge, and perhaps a potter at the wheel, or a raku pottery firing demonstration.”
They also will have a wine garden music and food.
“In addition, in the Wine Garden under the trees, we will be sharing the music of some great acoustical singer/songwriter musicians along with the offerings of a few of our local wineries in a setting to sit and relax, and delish handmade chocolates to pair with your wine. Great food is available from local vendors with culinary treats such as Cajun gumbo, homemade sorbet and gourmet small batch ice cream, to frothy root beer and corn dogs, barbecue and pork sandwiches, and wonderful food trucks for all your dining pleasures.”
Children will have a kids area to express themselves through art with a piece to take home or donate.
Dogs are welcome if you pick up after them according to the site.
A list of artists can be found here, http://visitedom.com/edom-art-fest-blank/2019-festival-artists/
If you need more information please contact edomartfest@visitedom.com or Beth Brown at Potters Brown: 903-852-6473
Dickey's Vehicle show benefitting Feed the Hungry campaign
Dickey's fifth annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle, boat and off-road vehicle show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 12 at 101 S. Third Street, Mabank. All donations from this event will go directly to the Feed the Hungry program.
People in need of a meal from the Mabank area, can come eat for free, on a certain day, to be announced.
“No questions asked,” Owner Guy New said “If you need food, clothing, or counseling assistance we will have someone for you to speak with, optionally. Just come in and tell my staff you are in need!”
The fund-raiser will have live music will be provided from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. by Tyler Stokes Band, and David Bird Jones, street outlaw bracket racer, will also be there. The event boasts family fun as well as the sweet aroma of their barbecue. Businesses will also have booths.
Registration will begin from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.,
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - vehicle show n shine
20 trophies will be given out in the following categories:
1 Best Car Club
5 Best of Show Car
4 Best of Show Truck
3 Best of Show Motorcycle
2 Best of Show BOAT
2 Best of Show OFF-ROAD vehicle
3 Dickey’s Manager’s Choice
