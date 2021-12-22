Fall’s final days brought a chill to Athens and a little cold rain to go with it.
National Weather Services reports Athens hit a high of 75 degrees on Friday, but a breezy cold front blew in and eventually dropped the temperatures into the 30s.
The front was accompanied by thunderstorms, with heavy rain reported in the 6 a.m, hour, Saturday. Lighter rain continued until about noon. During the storm, wind gusts of 25 miles-per-hour were reported. The gauge at Athens Municipal Airport measured 1.33 inches of rain.
With the recent rain, Athens has surpassed its yearly average. Through Sunday, precipitation measured 43.06 inches, just above the 42.98 norm.
NWS records show the overcast skies cleared that night, allowing the colder air to take over. At midnight the temperature was about 41 degrees, It continued to drop until it reached 34 degrees, shortly before 6 a.m.
Athens’ sky remained clear on Sunday, but the high temperature only reached 50 degrees. The low on Monday was 41.
NWS data shows some of the coolest days of fall were in early November. A low of 35 was reported on Nov, 12, followed by 31 the day after. Again on Nov. 14, the high was only 32.
December has been relatively warm. The average high for the month is 65, while the low is 43.7. The average range in Athens for December is 39.5 to 59.3. Last year readings for December were below normal, with seven freezing days reported.
This year, the thermometer soared to 80 degrees on Dec. 11, before plummeting to 22 degrees only two days later. The morning low stayed below freezing for the 14th and 15th, with 30 and 31 degrees recorded.
Heading into Christmas, look for Sunny and windy on Friday, with a high of 76. Christmas Day should be sunny, with a peak temperature of 75 degrees. Historically, the warmest Athens Christmas Day measured 81 degrees, while the lowest was 6 degrees in 1989.
