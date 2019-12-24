Autumn in Athens began in the heat of September and ended with temperatures a little below average on Dec. 21.
The National Weather Service shows the high on the first day of fall reached 94, on Sept. 23. The high on the 26th was even warmer, at 95. Every day, for the remainder of the month produced a high of at least 90 degrees.
The hot days continued until rain storms kept the daily high at 74 degrees on the seventh. More cool days followed, with the high peaking at 69 on the 11th. The high temperature dropped another degree on the 12th.
By the end of the month a cold front had spiraled the temperatures downward until Halloween produced only a 52 degree high after a morning low of 30 degrees, making it the first freezing day of the year.
The high didn't creep past 70 again until 75 degrees was recorded on November 4. A November cold spell plummeted the low temperature to 23 degrees on the 12th and 21 on the 13th.
The average high for the last day of fall is 57 degrees, this year Athens recorded a bit below that at 50 degrees.
By the end of the month, the temperatures had modulated upward. The average high for November was 67 degrees, almost exactly the average. The average low of 43 fell one degree below the norm.
December days have been mostly cool, with the high 81 degrees on the 15th.
The NWS predicts a mild Christmas day, with a high of about 71 degrees and a low of 47. We aren't likely to see any freezing weather for the remainder of the year.
Now that winter has arrived, residents are reminded that more cold snaps like the one in November are likely to head our way. The NWS advises that although the extended cold in Athens doesn't match the bitter freeze in other parts residents should be ready to cover water pipes, shut off sprinklers and protect livestock and pets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.