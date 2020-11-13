Mayor Monte Montgomery proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 14, as America Recycles Day during this week's City Council meeting.
Keep Athens Beautiful will be hosting its annual fall clean up from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Aaron Street collection site. Trash, brush, and yard waste will be accepted. Additionally the recycling truck will be there along with SHRED 911. No electronics will be accepted at this time.
This is for Athens residents only. Please bring your driver's license and City of Athens water bill.
Everyone in the Athens area is encouraged to organize teams for their neighborhoods or businesses and pick up trash. For more information call 903-675-7961.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.