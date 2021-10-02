In celebration of the beginning construction of a new facility, Faith In Action Outreach held a Groundbreaking Ceremony at 309 W. Mitchum in Malakoff. In attendance were representatives from East Texas Food Bank in Tyler, the Malakoff City Council, the Malakoff Economic Development Corporation, and many of their valued volunteers.
Speeches were given by Mark Farrell, First Baptist Church, Members of East Texas Food Bank, Andy Glenn, Church of Christ, and Vincent Bailey/Malakoff EDC. They spoke of the past services, the current programs and the future of Faith In Action Outreach.
Faith In Action Outreach is the Malakoff Food Pantry and Clothes Closet that is open every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. for all of Henderson County Residents. FIAO began as a small pantry in 2003 and have currently outgrown its facilities. The two buildings currently in use belong to Loretta Humble of the Cedar Lake Nursing Services, and Tommy Tanner of Tanner Motor Company. The new, almost 5,000 square foot metal building will be built on land that was donated by First Baptist Church of Malakoff.
The new building will enable them to provide additional assistance to those in need in one facility. Extended services could include budgeting classes to help build financial success, cooking classes which promote healthy eating habits, providing computers for resume building and online job searches, assistance with completing applications for benefits for federal assistance programs, as well as other community outreach programs.
Grace Nakamura, the Executive Director, said that FIAO’s moto is “Serving Jesus by Serving People” and the Lord has been a guiding force in providing ways to help those in need on a daily basis through its supporters and volunteers.
A check was presented to the board members by Vincent Bailey of the Malakoff Economic Development Corporation. The Malakoff EDC feels that offering those in need a place to come for these services will help build a stronger community and encourage people to want to be part of the City of Malakoff.
The last year was a difficult year for many people. Faith in Action Outreach became a drive thru from March 2020 and June 2021. They distributed over 5,400 boxes of food that contributed to feeding 17,700 people. They also assisted more than 100 families with emergency utility assistance, prescription drugs, and shelter due to loss of homes due to fire. Many articles of clothing, blankets, and coats were also given through the Clothes Closet.
Faith In Action Outreach would like to thank their many supporters and volunteers who have helped to make this organization such a success in the community. Anyone who would like more information about the organization or is interested in helping or volunteering can visit the office at 103 S. Terry St., Malakoff, or by calling 903-489-7500 or emailing info@fiaoutreach.org
