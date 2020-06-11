Faith in Action Outreach (FIAO), a Malakoff Food Pantry, recently accepted donations totaling $6,290 as a result of a matching program created to help communities during COVID-19.
Local organizations and individuals donated $3,145 and Brookshires Grocery Company matched the amount.
Brookshire Grocery Co. donated $1.2 million to make a difference in communities of East Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas (and FIAO was one of them).
“As we have for the last 92 years, we will continue to serve our neighbors because we are stronger together,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO. “We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19 and slow the spread.”
Customers who shopped at Brookshire’s participated in the matching program by purchasing $1, $3, and $5 scan coupons to make monetary donations at checkout. Customers raised $100,000 for their local food banks and BGC is matching the contributions in each community.
“We are delighted to have such generous citizens and corporate partners in support of those in need,” Faith in Action stated.
