Faith in Action Outreach, the Malakoff Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, received a donation from First State Bank in the amount of $5,000 that will be applied toward a $50,000 Matching Fund Grant recently received from a private donor.
All funds raised will be applied toward the cost of constructing a new facility which began in October of 2021, unless specified otherwise by donor. When a total of $50,000 is reached, the private donor will match it with $50,000.
First State Bank has given to Faith in Action Outreach on many occasions to help support the food pantry as well as several other programs offered residents of Henderson County. The Malakoff FSB Branch recently held a Blessing Room drive where they collected several items for distribution to clients, consisting of diapers, wipes, shampoo, dish detergent, bath soap, deodorant, tooth paste and tooth brushes.
The Board of Directors and Volunteers of Faith in Action Outreach are so excited to see what the future holds for this organization. They are thankful for the current facility that is owned and provided by Cedar Creek Nursing Services and Tanner Motor Company, but have been led to build a larger facility.
The matching grant fund is just one of the reasons they feel confident the Lord is leading and guiding them in their endeavors.
The food pantry began in Malakoff in 2005 and in 2021 gave over 3,500 boxes of food. Some of the services they offer include a clothes closet, Food for the Weekend program for children, emergency utility assistance, school supplies, and more. The new, larger facility will allow more programs to be offered as a hand up, not a hand out. This is needed in our community and will benefit many such as job hunting, budgeting classes, cooking classes, addiction rehabilitation services and assistance in applying for federal benefits, like SNAP, Medicare Savings Program, and Medicaid.
Anyone interested in helping Faith in Action Outreach raise the balance of the $50,000 may contact them directly at 903-489-7500, or email at info@fiaoutreach.org. Donations can also be made through PayPal.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Faith in Action Outreach or are looking for a great place to give of your time to benefit your neighbors in Henderson County, call the office or stop by for a visit, 103 S. Terry St., Malakoff.
