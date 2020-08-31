Jody Jones from First Baptist Church of Malakoff presents the deed to 309 W. Mitchum in Malakoff to the Board Members of Faith In Action Outreach, the Malakoff Food Pantry and Clothes Closet. Pictured right to left are Alan Hicks, Zo Bailey, Jody Jones and Grace Nakamura.“We are really excited about this project and the future of Faith in Action Outreach as we continue to grow and provide services to our community,” stated Nakamura of Faith in Action Outreach. “The blessing of this land from First Baptist Church of Malakoff is a true answer to our prayers.”
Faith in Action given deed to property
