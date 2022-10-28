Love Thy Neighbor, a group of area churches, have teamed up again this year to host Faith Fest where there will be lots of free family fun taking place starting at 11 a.m Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Cain Center.
A collaborative worship that will include over ten churches coming together will begin at 11 a.m. Starting at 2 p.m., enjoy many activities such as games, face painting, food trucks, train and hay rides, bounce houses, and more, with a highly anticipated airplane candy drop to take place.
Thrive Community Church Pastor Nathan Herrington welcomes all of Henderson County to come worship with them and enjoy all the activities at the Cain Center.
Love Thy Neighbor has a vision to share the Kingdom of God as an example to the world and they represent the unity of the church of Henderson County. For more information on the event, visit www.facebook.com/LTN1Church.
