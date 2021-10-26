The Cain Center will be the home of the first Faith Fest hosted by Love Thy Neighbor from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Love Thy Neighbor is a group of area churches that have teamed up to encourage unity and diversity among ministers and their congregations. They take turns visiting each other's churches on a regular basis.
There will be a lot of family fun at this event. Starting at noon, there will be food, worship, pony and hay rides, face painting, bounce houses, photo booths and tons of games.
"On Oct. 31, the city of Athens will look like Heaven on purpose," Pastor Alan Coleman said. "All races worshiping Jesus Christ. Come fellowship with us."
Worship begins at 11 a.m. on the Cain Center lawn with a second opportunity at 3:30 p.m.
There will be an airplane candy drop at 5 p.m.
"As Christians, we are a part of the family of God, no matter the differences in culture, denomination, race, or background. As we gather together on Oct. 31st, it will be like a big ole wonderful family reunion and there's nothing better than family," Pastor Erick Graham said.
Thrive Church Pastor Nathan Herrington said he has been burdened to bring the united church to the public and this is a way to bridge that gap.
Pastor Matt Hollensworth stated this event is a great way for people to get back in church.
If you are looking for family fun or a church home, this event is a good way to find community.
Entry is free. Signs will be along Hwy 19 to assist with parking locations.
