Faith Fest, hosted by Love Thy Neighbor Fellowship, was well attended Sunday and one of the first events held at the Cain Center.
Love Thy Neighbor is a group of area churches that have teamed up to encourage unity and diversity among ministers and their congregations. They take turns visiting each other's churches and worshiping together on a regular basis.
The facility's multi-purpose room was packed with a diverse group of people singing together and celebrating unity and faith.
There was collaborative worship, food, pony and hay rides, face painting, bounce houses, photo booths and tons of games for the kids.
For more information, or to help your church get involved with this unifying community of churches, contact Deb Reeves, Thrive Community Church Hospitality, at deb.lynn.reeves@gmail.com.
