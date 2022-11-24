Faith Church of Athens delivered turkey, ham, and desserts to the Athens Police Department for their Thanksgiving meal. Pictured with the APD are Pastor Darren Miller, Raymond Magee, Leonard Smith, Brandy Magee, Chandra Flanagan, and Bill Roundtree.
Faith Church delivers food to Athens police
- Courtesy photo
