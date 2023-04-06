The Ladies at Faith Church of Athens wanted to show love and appreciation for area First Responders and so over the weekend, they delivered Cookie Basket Blitzes around the community.
They dropped cookie baskets off with Emergency Management Services, UT Health Athens (ER, ICU, nurses stations) CHRISTUS ER, Central and North Fire Stations, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Athens Police Department.
Faith Church enjoys thanking first responders and has done so multiple times with various meals and treats over the last six months.
Faith Church of Athens is located at 901 Mission Avenue and for more information, visit www.faithchurchofathens.com.
