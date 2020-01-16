Faith at Work Ministries continues to make a difference around The Cedar Creek Lake area through its Speak Life events at the Mabank Pavilion.
Every Sunday morning its team of dedicated volunteers braves the weather and sets up for a worship service at 10 a.m. that is followed by food distribution to anyone in need.
The Sunday morning event has quickly grown from just a handful of people to a full team of volunteers and individuals and families who regularly attend the services.
Volunteers pack boxes of food to distribute to families and they have grown to approximately 60 plus boxes a week being given away.
In addition to this giveaway, several of the volunteers then load the remaining food back into the box truck or in their personal vehicles to distribute to nursing homes, food pantries, and other individuals in need.
Faith at Work Ministries is currently feeding approximately 1,050 people a week through their outreach efforts.
During the week founder, Ken Davis, works hand in hand with Adopt A Block in Terrell to distribute literally TONS of food from various sources to redistribute throughout East Texas which feeds approximately 12,000 individuals per week. Estimates are that Adopt A Block distributed over a million tons of food in 2019.
This weekly collaboration has allowed both organizations to make huge strides in expanding their borders. Currently, they are providing food distribution in Dallas, Kaufman, Van Zandt, and Henderson Counties. They are currently using a temporary warehouse in Kaufman to house the large scale of contributions they receive on a daily basis.
Faith at Work Ministries is currently in the process of raising money to build a permanent warehouse location in Mabank.
Ken Davis says, “Our goal is to have the building up and functioning in 2020.” His vision is nearly as big as his faith in God to provide the resources and the community to support this cause. If you would like more information on how to become involved or to support this program, please call Ken Davis at: 903-340-1711. You can also follow them on Facebook at Faith at work ministries or online at www.faithatworkministries.org.
